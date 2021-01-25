EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals
More from Local
Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visits Nasrec Field Hospital to assess the facility's response to COVID-19.Read More
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates
Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources.Read More
Visitors urged to be cautious after Eloise floods parts of Kruger National Park
Ike Phaahla is the spokesperson for the Kruger National Park and he said that Sunday night's heavy rain has resulted in the Sabi River rising.Read More
Callers say premier knows 'it's mandatory for ALL of us to wear a mask'
Vusi says when police tell you to wear mask it's out of courtesy. Moshe says spokesperson Mkani-Mpolweni is defending her salary.Read More
It's like working in a morgue - Health workers on COVID-19 second wave
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque spoke to health workers working in the frontline trying to save coronavirus patients.Read More
300 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 8,147 infections recorded
The number of fatalities bring the death toll to 40,874 since the pandemic started at the beginning of last year.Read More
Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate
Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday, hitting the port city of Beira with strong winds and heavy rains.Read More
Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during his official funeral in his hometown of Emalahleni.Read More
WATCH LIVE Jackson Mthembu's funeral
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away on Thursday after succumbing to COVID-19.Read More
Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding?
Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen says you can't plug your electronic equipment into a generator.Read More