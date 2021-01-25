EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals

Today at 15:50 Update on Kruger National park after Cyclone Eloise Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ike Phaahla - Media Specialist at Sanparks

Today at 16:10 Alcohol ban: Restaurant Association to protest at Union Building Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Today at 16:20 New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thembinkosi Mkalipi Chief Director: Labour Relations

Today at 16:40 Brain winner :Itai Chitapi Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Itai Chitapi

Today at 16:50 [FEATURE] #CoronaLives - PreRec Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:20 Write-offs being sold to unsuspecting used-vehicle buyers Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:51 Paris climate accord Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Happy Khambule- Climate and energy campaign manager Greenpeace Africa

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 2/2 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Can an employer vaccinate staff by force? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Danie Pretorius - Director at Fluxmans

Today at 19:08 How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dominique Collett - Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature: This is Not Propaganda by Peter Pomerantsev’s The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

Today at 19:33 Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andile Gaelisiwe - Media Personality

