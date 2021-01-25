Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC





Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visited the Nasrec Field Hospital on Monday as part of the ongoing work by the Gauteng Provincial Government to assess the COVID-19 response by facilities.

EWN reporter Thando Kubheka has the story.

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi basically held this media briefing together with other heads of department to give an overview of the province's response to COVID-19. The Nasrec Field Hospital is one of the few facilities for the province's response to this virus. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

She basically came out to say she wants to assure the people of Gauteng that the province is ready and is trying to utilise the Nasrec Filed Hospital to its full capacity. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

She explained that what happened at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital was unfortunate. She says patients from North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo basically came in at the same time and a decision had to be made to give those patients attention at that time. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

She says the Nasrec Field Hospital is such a facility that will alleviate pressure and ensure situations such as that which happened at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital do not happen again. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Doctors have also raised concerns that people come to hospitals when they are very sick, leaving too little for them to be able to assist them. She says in most instances those patients spend a few days in hospitals before they succumb to the virus. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Coming back to the Nasrec Field Hospital, she says the admission criteria has been lowered to be able to accommodate most patients who need help. The facility has about 150 patients hospitals ... It can accommodate 1,500 beds Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

