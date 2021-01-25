Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates
CAPE TOWN - One South Africa (OSA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, said that they would be participating in this year’s local government elections.
But the former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader said that their involvement would not be as a political party but rather offering support to independent candidates by endorsing them.
Maimane made the announcement at a briefing on Monday.
One South Africa's Maimane is not a fan of the party political system, which he was part of for years as DA leader.
He now says that the focus should be on independent candidates not affiliated to any political party.
"So, in this way, we recognise that in communities leadership is not spare, it's leadership that is not affiliated to political parties and we've decided that we are going to work and support a cohort of independent candidates chosen from their communities."
Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources.
"I know, like you, that running a campaign is not easy but we want to work with these candidates to ensure that we can raise the appropriate resources so that these men and women do not get swallowed up when the political parties bring their financial muscle."
He said that those who want to contest the elections must do so by 1 March.
This article first appeared on EWN : Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates
Source : @OneSA_Movement/Twitter
