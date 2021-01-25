Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes





Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is starting soon and listeners can start entering on the 702 website.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Dis-Chem Marketing manager Mark Norten about the 2021 round of Brain with the new Junior Brain addition.

According to Bongani there's a new Junior Brain competition for children about 11 and 12 this year.

We are very excited, it's a very exciting competition and all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it. being Mark Norten, Marketing manager - Dis-Chem

Over the last two years, we've been toying with the children and now it's coming into reality, which is really good. The kids will also enter on the website and during the week the children will be trained round on radio from about 6.40am Mark Norten, Marketing manager - Dis-Chem

The winner of each day will go through to the Saturday competition which will also be held over the telephone due to the restrictions that have been placed on us. Mark Norten, Marketing manager - Dis-Chem

The children can win share a share of about R135,000 and there are a lot of Dis-Chem points going along with that as well. The adults also have had an increase up to a share of R440,000 which is really nice to be able to do especially at this time. Mark Norten, Marketing manager - Dis-Chem

