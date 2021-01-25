[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
-
Can South African employers impose mandatory vaccination against Covid-19?
-
How should workplaces deal with employees who refuse vaccination?
Recently published related articles:
-
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19
-
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'
-
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak
South Africa has no compulsory vaccination policy, and the Constitution states “… everyone has the right to bodily and psychological integrity, which includes the right to security in and control over their body…”.
The Constitution, however, does limit this right to control to the extent that it is “reasonable and justifiable in an open democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom”.
Furthermore, it explicitly protects “the right to life”.
To complicate matters further, all employers are obliged by law to ensure a safe workplace.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked labour lawyer Danie Pretorius, Director at Fluxmans, for a legal opinion.
It’s a difficult question… I think it’ll be decided by the Constitutional Court…Danie Pretorius, Director - Fluxmans
The rights of the employers should trump the individual… my view is that you would be able to insist on vaccination… There are a variety of options such as the lockout remedy…Danie Pretorius, Director - Fluxmans
I suspect that if there is this Constitutional challenge [employers mandating vaccination] … they will seek a recusal [of Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng] …Danie Pretorius, Director - Fluxmans
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/people-working-in-a-call-center-5453837/
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)
Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.Read More
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study
It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.Read More
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager
Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases
The ministry reported that 465 people have died of COVID-19 since the last report.Read More
[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask
Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.Read More
What will happen to flights that arrive after curfew? Council seeks clarity
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the new level 3 regulations.Read More
SA records 1 million COVID-19 cases, Gauteng closely studying the numbers
Gauteng Command Council member professor Bruce Mellado say they concerned about the rise in numbers in the province.Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant
Helen Joseph Hospital head of the Department of Infectious Diseases Dr Jeremy Nel explains more about the new variant.Read More