[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

  • Can South African employers impose mandatory vaccination against Covid-19?

  • How should workplaces deal with employees who refuse vaccination?

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels.

Recently published related articles:

South Africa has no compulsory vaccination policy, and the Constitution states “… everyone has the right to bodily and psychological integrity, which includes the right to security in and control over their body…”.

The Constitution, however, does limit this right to control to the extent that it is “reasonable and justifiable in an open democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom”.

Furthermore, it explicitly protects “the right to life”.

To complicate matters further, all employers are obliged by law to ensure a safe workplace.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked labour lawyer Danie Pretorius, Director at Fluxmans, for a legal opinion.

It’s a difficult question… I think it’ll be decided by the Constitutional Court…

Danie Pretorius, Director - Fluxmans

The rights of the employers should trump the individual… my view is that you would be able to insist on vaccination… There are a variety of options such as the lockout remedy…

Danie Pretorius, Director - Fluxmans

I suspect that if there is this Constitutional challenge [employers mandating vaccination] … they will seek a recusal [of Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng] …

Danie Pretorius, Director - Fluxmans

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?




More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases

31 December 2020 6:40 AM

The ministry reported that 465 people have died of COVID-19 since the last report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask

30 December 2020 8:19 AM

Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What will happen to flights that arrive after curfew? Council seeks clarity

29 December 2020 8:13 AM

Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the new level 3 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1 million COVID-19 cases, Gauteng closely studying the numbers

28 December 2020 1:25 PM

Gauteng Command Council member professor Bruce Mellado say they concerned about the rise in numbers in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant

21 December 2020 11:55 AM

Helen Joseph Hospital head of the Department of Infectious Diseases Dr Jeremy Nel explains more about the new variant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

