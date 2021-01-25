10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
Covid-19 shoved South Africa’s fintech sector into the future.
From Bitcoin to payments to insurance – nothing in this sector remains unaltered.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Dominique Collett (Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments) how Covid-19 affected fintech and what she expects for the year ahead.
Collett made 10 forecasts for SA-fintech in 2021, relating to:
-
Cryptocurrencies
-
Digital payments
-
Growth of digital platforms
-
Fintechs vs the incumbents
-
Behavioural science tech
-
Low-cost health coverage
-
Growth of B2B players
-
Financial inclusion
-
Rise of the gig economy
-
Regulation
READ: #BizTrends2021: 10 predictions around fintech
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93984836_financial-technology-and-peer-to-peer-transfer-money-concept.html?term=fintech&vti=n187xqqn821ispqi78-1-26
