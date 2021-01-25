10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
How to recover after defaulting on your bond and other debt repayments due to Covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pravin Subramoney - Head Of Pricing And Credit at Fnb Home Loans
Today at 10:33
The Business of creative Entrepreneurship for Creative Woman Entrepreneurs-Open for Applications
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Profile: Small business owner of Fatsaks bean bags and how the City of cape Town helps create opprutunities for SME's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Ryan Buda
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Louise Albertyn talks about emerging research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African children in 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Louise Albertyn
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry-Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Latest Local
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24's Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visits Nasrec Field Hospital to assess the facility's response to COVID-19. 25 January 2021 1:52 PM
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa's support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources. 25 January 2021 12:54 PM
View all Local
Jackson Mthembu's Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
View all Politics
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don't rush to comply. It's being challenged' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 25 January 2021 11:12 AM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it. 25 January 2021 3:27 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don't rush to comply. It's being challenged' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

25 January 2021 7:41 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.

Covid-19 shoved South Africa’s fintech sector into the future.

From Bitcoin to payments to insurance – nothing in this sector remains unaltered.

© smshoot/123rf

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Dominique Collett (Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments) how Covid-19 affected fintech and what she expects for the year ahead.

Collett made 10 forecasts for SA-fintech in 2021, relating to:

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Digital payments

  • Growth of digital platforms

  • Fintechs vs the incumbents

  • Behavioural science tech

  • Low-cost health coverage

  • Growth of B2B players

  • Financial inclusion

  • Rise of the gig economy

  • Regulation

READ: #BizTrends2021: 10 predictions around fintech

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early




