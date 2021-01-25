'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
How to recover after defaulting on your bond and other debt repayments due to Covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pravin Subramoney - Head Of Pricing And Credit at Fnb Home Loans
Today at 10:33
The Business of creative Entrepreneurship for Creative Woman Entrepreneurs-Open for Applications
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Profile: Small business owner of Fatsaks bean bags and how the City of cape Town helps create opprutunities for SME's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Ryan Buda
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Louise Albertyn talks about emerging research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African children in 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Louise Albertyn
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry-Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visits Nasrec Field Hospital to assess the facility's response to COVID-19. 25 January 2021 1:52 PM
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources. 25 January 2021 12:54 PM
View all Local
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
View all Politics
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 25 January 2021 11:12 AM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it. 25 January 2021 3:27 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

25 January 2021 6:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
State Capture
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Intelligence
Sydney Mufamadi
news24
state capture inquiry
Karyn Maughan
Zondo

Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.

Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday.

Former Safety and Security Minister Sydney Mufamadi. Picture: Masego Rahlaga/EWN

The controversial former Chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency accused then-President Jacob Zuma of violating the principle of the separation of powers by usurping the power of the legislature with a proclamation on intelligence.

Mufamadi’s panel found the intelligence agency had factions that mirrored divisions in the ANC.

He testified that the “intelligence community had been turned into a private resource to serve the political and personal interests of particular individuals.”

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed News24’s Karyn Maughan.

Major question marks about the fact that the SSA has for its entire existence been a law unto itself… allowing alleged abuses to occur…

Karyn Maughan, News24

Extraordinary submissions… that the SSA was funding the former President Jacob Zuma… We’re looking at R84 million in taxpayers’ money that went to him…

Karyn Maughan, News24

Huge amounts of taxpayer money… was being funnelled into… changing narratives about the former President…

Karyn Maughan, News24

The legislation under which certain things can be classified is classified…

Karyn Maughan, News24

An agency with extraordinary power is not policed… ‘dubious’ operations was the word Mufamadi used…

Karyn Maughan, News24

Mufamadi testified… it was a news agency [Iqbal Survé’s Independent Media] putting forward a positive perspective about Jacob Zuma…

Karyn Maughan, News24

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'




25 January 2021 6:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
State Capture
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Intelligence
Sydney Mufamadi
news24
state capture inquiry
Karyn Maughan
Zondo

More from Business

10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

25 January 2021 7:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'

25 January 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC

22 January 2021 12:54 PM

The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report which was released last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency

22 January 2021 10:48 AM

The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021

21 January 2021 8:54 PM

Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff

21 January 2021 7:52 PM

There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer

21 January 2021 7:13 PM

Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3

21 January 2021 6:44 PM

The SA Reserve Bank has announced the repo rate is unchanged at 3.5%. 'I would have cut!' declares economist Xhanti Payi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

25 January 2021 7:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'

25 January 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff

21 January 2021 7:52 PM

There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls

20 January 2021 8:48 PM

Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump?

19 January 2021 8:53 PM

A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

18 January 2021 7:18 PM

The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates

25 January 2021 12:54 PM

Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday

22 January 2021 3:32 PM

A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency

22 January 2021 10:48 AM

The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away

21 January 2021 3:09 PM

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career

21 January 2021 12:54 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why do we have fewer women in public discourse?

19 January 2021 3:03 PM

Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes

19 January 2021 1:20 PM

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension

19 January 2021 9:41 AM

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine

15 January 2021 12:56 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca as well as Johnson & Johnson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President

15 January 2021 11:59 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC

25 January 2021 1:52 PM

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visits Nasrec Field Hospital to assess the facility's response to COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates

25 January 2021 12:54 PM

Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visitors urged to be cautious after Eloise floods parts of Kruger National Park

25 January 2021 12:29 PM

Ike Phaahla is the spokesperson for the Kruger National Park and he said that Sunday night's heavy rain has resulted in the Sabi River rising.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals

25 January 2021 11:58 AM

The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Callers say premier knows 'it's mandatory for ALL of us to wear a mask'

25 January 2021 11:05 AM

Vusi says when police tell you to wear mask it's out of courtesy. Moshe says spokesperson Mkani-Mpolweni is defending her salary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's like working in a morgue - Health workers on COVID-19 second wave

25 January 2021 7:47 AM

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque spoke to health workers working in the frontline trying to save coronavirus patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

300 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 8,147 infections recorded

25 January 2021 6:49 AM

The number of fatalities bring the death toll to 40,874 since the pandemic started at the beginning of last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Storm Eloise: Measures in place should SA communities need to evacuate

24 January 2021 1:07 PM

Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on Saturday, hitting the port city of Beira with strong winds and heavy rains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing

24 January 2021 12:11 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during his official funeral in his hometown of Emalahleni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE Jackson Mthembu's funeral

24 January 2021 9:36 AM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away on Thursday after succumbing to COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

Business Opinion Politics Local

10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mufamadi: SOU was a law unto itself & mirrored ANC factions

25 January 2021 8:36 PM

Storm Eloise has had no impact on operations, says Eskom

25 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nasrec field hospital ready to accept COVID-19 patients, says govt

25 January 2021 8:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA