4,551 new COVID-19 recorded by Health Dept and 243 fatalities
Two hundred and forty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 41,117 in the last 24 hours.
The total number of infections has reached 1, 417, 537 with 4, 551 new cases identified.
The recovery rate has moved up to 87,6% which means 1, 241, 421 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 417 537 with 4 551 new cases identified. Regrettably, we report 243 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 41 117. Our recoveries now stand at 1 241 421, representing a recovery rate of 87,6% pic.twitter.com/Qa3kcqQt2r— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 25, 2021
25 January 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronavirusSA pic.twitter.com/kzKBZj3XWM— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 25, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
