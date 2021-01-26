Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi





Former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi accused then-president Jacob Zuma of violating the principle of the separation of powers by seizing the power of the legislature with a proclamation on intelligence.

The former chairperson of the high-level review panel says the panel found the intelligence agency had factions that mirrored divisions in the of the African National Congress (ANC).

Mufamadi gave testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday.

RELATED: 'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

He told the commission of how the SOU that was established by Zuma refused to report to internal structures.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mufamadi says the revelations made at the commission were already in the public domain.

He adds that factionalism is dangerous for the country and the ANC needs to face it head-on.

The dangers of factionalism are more serious that we perhaps imagine because of the snow balling effect which will affect the wellbeing of the country. Dr Sydney Mufamadi, Former chairperson - High-level review panel into the State Security Agency

Listen below to the full conversation: