[WATCH] Woman records herself while she is sleepwalking goes viral

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Is the increase of Ginger and Garlic prices justified or is it price gouging? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission

125 125

Today at 10:05 How viable is Vision 2030? The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Miriam Altman

125 125

Today at 10:08 How to recover after defaulting on your bond and other debt repayments due to Covid 19 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Pravin Subramoney - Head Of Pricing And Credit at Fnb Home Loans

125 125

Today at 10:33 The Business of creative Entrepreneurship for Creative Woman Entrepreneurs-Open for Applications Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:35 Redefining masculinities The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Siv Ngesi

Keval Harie

125 125

Today at 11:05 Profile: Small business owner of Fatsaks bean bags and how the City of cape Town helps create opprutunities for SME's Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

Ryan Buda

125 125

Today at 11:05 World of Work- GBV in the Workplace The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mzikazi Nduna - Associate Professor at Wits Psychology Dept

125 125

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB-Louise Albertyn talks about emerging research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African children in 2020 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Louise Albertyn

125 125

Today at 11:32 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- Boosting your immune system with Dr Kgomotso The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Kgomotso Mogapi

125 125

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry-Continued Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125

Today at 12:23 HSRC survey shows that two-thirds of adults are willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Carin Runciman - Associate Professor at Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg

Carin Runciman - South African Research Chair In Social Change at University of Johannesburg

Dr Carin Runciman

Carin Runciman

125 125

Today at 12:27 UFS trial into efficacy of Ivermectin The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nechama Brodie - Head Of Research at Africa Check

125 125

Today at 12:37 Global Drug survey The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Adam Winstock - Founder and CEO at Global Drug Survey (GDS)

125 125

Today at 12:40 Matshela Koko's defamation case The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Matshela Koko

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

125 125

Today at 12:45 Lift airline: flying during the pandemic & travel trends The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jonathan Ayache

Jonathan Ayache - Former General Manager at Uber South Africa

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:50 Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125