[WATCH] TikToker finds ways people can discover Google's assumptions about users

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Is the increase of Ginger and Garlic prices justified or is it price gouging?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 10:05
How viable is Vision 2030?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman
Today at 10:08
How to recover after defaulting on your bond and other debt repayments due to Covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pravin Subramoney - Head Of Pricing And Credit at Fnb Home Loans
Today at 10:33
The Business of creative Entrepreneurship for Creative Woman Entrepreneurs-Open for Applications
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 10:35
Redefining masculinities
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Keval Harie
Today at 11:05
Profile: Small business owner of Fatsaks bean bags and how the City of cape Town helps create opprutunities for SME's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Ryan Buda
Today at 11:05
World of Work- GBV in the Workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mzikazi Nduna - Associate Professor at Wits Psychology Dept
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Louise Albertyn talks about emerging research painting an alarming picture of how COVID-19 and the various stages of lockdown have impacted South African children in 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Louise Albertyn
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Boosting your immune system with Dr Kgomotso
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Kgomotso Mogapi
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry-Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:23
HSRC survey shows that two-thirds of adults are willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Carin Runciman - Associate Professor at Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg
Carin Runciman - South African Research Chair In Social Change at University of Johannesburg
Dr Carin Runciman
Carin Runciman
Today at 12:27
UFS trial into efficacy of Ivermectin
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nechama Brodie - Head Of Research at Africa Check
Today at 12:37
Global Drug survey
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Adam Winstock - Founder and CEO at Global Drug Survey (GDS)
Today at 12:40
Matshela Koko's defamation case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matshela Koko
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
Lift airline: flying during the pandemic & travel trends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ayache
Jonathan Ayache - Former General Manager at Uber South Africa
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi Former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi reflects on his testimony. 26 January 2021 8:41 AM
4,551 new COVID-19 recorded by Health Dept and 243 fatalities The Health Department says the number of deaths brings the death toll to 41,117. 26 January 2021 7:06 AM
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
View all Local
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources. 25 January 2021 12:54 PM
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
View all Politics
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 25 January 2021 11:12 AM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
UCT chiseled my talent and gave me tools to interpret songs - Ndumiso Manana The eSwatini-born muso talks to Azania Mosaka about his life, unpacks the album 'In the beginning was the end' on #702Unplugged. 26 January 2021 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Woman records herself while she is sleepwalking goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 January 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] TikToker finds ways people can discover Google's assumptions about users Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 January 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] TikToker finds ways people can discover Google's assumptions about users

26 January 2021 8:30 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral

TikToker finds ways people can discover Google's assumptions about users

Social media is talking after a TikToker found out a way people can discover Google's assumptions about its users.

Click here to view the whole video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




26 January 2021 8:30 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

UCT chiseled my talent and gave me tools to interpret songs - Ndumiso Manana

26 January 2021 8:40 AM

The eSwatini-born muso talks to Azania Mosaka about his life, unpacks the album 'In the beginning was the end' on #702Unplugged.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman records herself while she is sleepwalking goes viral

26 January 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes

25 January 2021 3:27 PM

Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it.

Read More arrow_forward

There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know

19 January 2021 2:27 PM

It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways!

Read More arrow_forward

Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers

19 January 2021 1:50 PM

Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster.

Read More arrow_forward

'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo

14 January 2021 1:58 PM

Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre

13 January 2021 2:27 PM

SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group.

Read More arrow_forward

She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother

12 January 2021 10:17 AM

Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away

11 January 2021 8:10 PM

She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress.

Read More arrow_forward

Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away

11 January 2021 8:40 AM

Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing.

Read More arrow_forward

Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi

Politics Local

4,551 new COVID-19 recorded by Health Dept and 243 fatalities

Local

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Health Dept plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine from Monday

26 January 2021 9:16 AM

COVID-19 vaccine sceptics simply want more info, says UJ professor

26 January 2021 8:33 AM

If SA needs to borrow to fund COVID-19 vaccinations, then so be it - CDE

26 January 2021 8:16 AM

