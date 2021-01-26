Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My Hometown: Laudium
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Today at 16:40
The inequality virus - Study by Oxfam
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mthandazo Ndlovu, Oxfam South Africa Democracy and Governance Programme Manager
Today at 17:10
Reaction to Tourism fund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Handling of Human Remains by funeral homes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH dismayed by COSAS’ protests outside early childhood development (ECD) campuses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Felicity Coughlan - Academic Director at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anish Shivdasani - CEO of Giraffe
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Investment School - the role of valuations in making investment decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I wasn't aware R431m was spent in three months for school sanitisation - Lesufi Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says heads will roll but he was not aware of the large amounts spent on sanitising schools. 26 January 2021 1:56 PM
Government deploys disaster management team as Storm Eloise wreaks havoc Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says hundreds of people have been left displaced by these floods. 26 January 2021 1:31 PM
This is how COVID-19 vaccine must be rolled out - 702 callers share their ideas Marcel says the government should use the IEC system to vaccinate people and they would know everyone in the country. 26 January 2021 11:37 AM
View all Local
EFF wants criminal charges against those implicated in Mufamadi testimony Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo's attempt to stop Loyiso Jafta's testimony. 26 January 2021 1:11 PM
Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi Former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi reflects on his testimony. 26 January 2021 8:41 AM
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
View all Politics
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 25 January 2021 11:12 AM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
UCT chiseled my talent and gave me tools to interpret songs - Ndumiso Manana The eSwatini-born muso talks to Azania Mosaka about his life, unpacks the album 'In the beginning was the end' on #702Unplugged. 26 January 2021 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Woman recording herself while she is sleepwalking goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 January 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] TikToker finds ways people can discover Google's assumptions about users Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 January 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the... 26 January 2021 10:21 AM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF

26 January 2021 10:21 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
World Economic Forum
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine

The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the vaccine.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday called on countries “hoarding” COVID-19 vaccines to release them to their poorer counterparts.

Ramaphosa delivered a state of the world address at a virtual World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering where he complained that some of the rich countries acquired far more vaccines than needed and were holding onto the access doses.

The president said this did not mean they should be given to poorer countries for free.

The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the vaccine.

Ramaphosa, who is the outgoing African Union chair, told the WEF that the continent through its own vaccine acquisition task team managed to secure a provisional 270 million doses.

He said that vaccine nationalism is a great concern and has the potential to endanger the recovery of all countries.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the majority of African countries were lagging behind when it came to submitting their vaccine rollout plans.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF




26 January 2021 10:21 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
World Economic Forum
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine

More from Local

I wasn't aware R431m was spent in three months for school sanitisation - Lesufi

26 January 2021 1:56 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says heads will roll but he was not aware of the large amounts spent on sanitising schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government deploys disaster management team as Storm Eloise wreaks havoc

26 January 2021 1:31 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says hundreds of people have been left displaced by these floods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is how COVID-19 vaccine must be rolled out - 702 callers share their ideas

26 January 2021 11:37 AM

Marcel says the government should use the IEC system to vaccinate people and they would know everyone in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi

26 January 2021 8:41 AM

Former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi reflects on his testimony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4,551 new COVID-19 recorded by Health Dept and 243 fatalities

26 January 2021 7:06 AM

The Health Department says the number of deaths brings the death toll to 41,117.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

25 January 2021 6:31 PM

Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC

25 January 2021 1:52 PM

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visits Nasrec Field Hospital to assess the facility's response to COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates

25 January 2021 12:54 PM

Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visitors urged to be cautious after Eloise floods parts of Kruger National Park

25 January 2021 12:29 PM

Ike Phaahla is the spokesperson for the Kruger National Park and he said that Sunday night's heavy rain has resulted in the Sabi River rising.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Frequently asked questions about funerals

25 January 2021 11:58 AM

The graphic also tackles how deceased COVID-19 patients are handled differently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war'

20 January 2021 7:49 PM

Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump?

19 January 2021 8:53 PM

A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert

14 January 2021 5:35 PM

Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment'

14 January 2021 7:28 AM

Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'

12 January 2021 8:16 PM

With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?

12 January 2021 7:37 PM

Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy

8 January 2021 2:00 PM

Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'

7 January 2021 8:08 PM

Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England

5 January 2021 8:23 AM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I wasn't aware R431m was spent in three months for school sanitisation - Lesufi

Local

EFF wants criminal charges against those implicated in Mufamadi testimony

Politics

This is how COVID-19 vaccine must be rolled out - 702 callers share their ideas

Local

EWN Highlights

Restaurant association wants alcohol sales ban lifted

26 January 2021 3:02 PM

Global ice sheets melting at 'worst-case' rates: UK scientists

26 January 2021 2:43 PM

Communities along SA borders aiding illegally entry into SA, MPs told

26 January 2021 1:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA