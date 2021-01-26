This is how COVID-19 vaccine must be rolled out - 702 callers share their ideas





The Gauteng Health Department says it plans to start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine next Monday.

While that is the plan, callers on the 702 open line share ways in which government can roll out the Covid-19 vaccine.

I think the government should utilise the private sector. The private laboratories, GPs and private hospitals, they have excellent infrastructure. Joe, Caller

Let us get the vaccine first to people who are vulnerable. They must group people according to age and go that way. Rito, Caller

Why can't we use the IEC platform? When we have elections the IEC covers all places in the country and they have all data to see who has voted and who has not voted. Marcel, Caller

I run a mother and child clinic. It would be nice if the government can form a partnership with private nurses because we are already dealing with vaccines. We are already doing vaccinations its just a matter of doing the Covid-19 vaccine. Thuli, Caller

