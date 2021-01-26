Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My Hometown: Laudium
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Today at 16:40
The inequality virus - Study by Oxfam
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mthandazo Ndlovu, Oxfam South Africa Democracy and Governance Programme Manager
Today at 17:10
Reaction to Tourism fund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Handling of Human Remains by funeral homes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH dismayed by COSAS’ protests outside early childhood development (ECD) campuses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Felicity Coughlan - Academic Director at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anish Shivdasani - CEO of Giraffe
Today at 18:50
Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Investment School - the role of valuations in making investment decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
EFF wants criminal charges against those implicated in Mufamadi testimony

26 January 2021 1:11 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
EFF
Sydney Mufamadi
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Minister Ayanda Dlodlo

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo's attempt to stop Loyiso Jafta's testimony.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo wants the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to postpone the evidence of acting Director-General Loyiso Jafta citing that she only received Jafta's affidavit only last night.

Her request comes after the former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi accused then-president Jacob Zuma of violating the principle of the separation of powers by seizing the power of the legislature with a proclamation on intelligence.

RELATED: Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi

However, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed the minister's request.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on the other hand, is calling for criminal charges for all those implicated in Mufamadi's testimony.

Mandy Wiener chats to to EFF commissar Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Newzroom Afrika reporter Tumaole Mohlaoli to give more insight on the matter.

We are certain in our call that a criminal prosecution has to pursue the former minister of state security David Mahlobo.

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Commissar - EFF

Mohlaoli says Zondo dismissed Dlodlo's request, citing that the testimony of Jafta has to continue.

Part of the reasons why Zondo dismissed Dlodlo's application is that the commission cannot afford to have more delays.

Tumaole Mohlaoli, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika

Listen below to the full conversation:




More from Politics

Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi

26 January 2021 8:41 AM

Former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi reflects on his testimony.

Read More arrow_forward

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

25 January 2021 6:31 PM

Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.

Read More arrow_forward

Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates

25 January 2021 12:54 PM

Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources.

Read More arrow_forward

Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday

22 January 2021 3:32 PM

A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency

22 January 2021 10:48 AM

The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises.

Read More arrow_forward

Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away

21 January 2021 3:09 PM

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy.

Read More arrow_forward

Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career

21 January 2021 12:54 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit.

Read More arrow_forward

Why do we have fewer women in public discourse?

19 January 2021 3:03 PM

Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces.

Read More arrow_forward

Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes

19 January 2021 1:20 PM

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension

19 January 2021 9:41 AM

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter.

Read More arrow_forward

