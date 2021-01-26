EFF wants criminal charges against those implicated in Mufamadi testimony
State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo wants the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to postpone the evidence of acting Director-General Loyiso Jafta citing that she only received Jafta's affidavit only last night.
Her request comes after the former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi accused then-president Jacob Zuma of violating the principle of the separation of powers by seizing the power of the legislature with a proclamation on intelligence.
RELATED: Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi
However, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed the minister's request.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on the other hand, is calling for criminal charges for all those implicated in Mufamadi's testimony.
Mandy Wiener chats to to EFF commissar Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Newzroom Afrika reporter Tumaole Mohlaoli to give more insight on the matter.
We are certain in our call that a criminal prosecution has to pursue the former minister of state security David Mahlobo.Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Commissar - EFF
Mohlaoli says Zondo dismissed Dlodlo's request, citing that the testimony of Jafta has to continue.
Part of the reasons why Zondo dismissed Dlodlo's application is that the commission cannot afford to have more delays.Tumaole Mohlaoli, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi
Former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi reflects on his testimony.Read More
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.Read More
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates
Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources.Read More
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday
A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday.Read More
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency
The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises.Read More
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away
In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy.Read More
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career
Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit.Read More
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse?
Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces.Read More
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings.Read More
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter.Read More