EFF wants criminal charges against those implicated in Mufamadi testimony





State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo wants the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to postpone the evidence of acting Director-General Loyiso Jafta citing that she only received Jafta's affidavit only last night.

Her request comes after the former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi accused then-president Jacob Zuma of violating the principle of the separation of powers by seizing the power of the legislature with a proclamation on intelligence.

RELATED: Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi

However, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed the minister's request.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on the other hand, is calling for criminal charges for all those implicated in Mufamadi's testimony.

Mandy Wiener chats to to EFF commissar Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Newzroom Afrika reporter Tumaole Mohlaoli to give more insight on the matter.

We are certain in our call that a criminal prosecution has to pursue the former minister of state security David Mahlobo. Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Commissar - EFF

Mohlaoli says Zondo dismissed Dlodlo's request, citing that the testimony of Jafta has to continue.

Part of the reasons why Zondo dismissed Dlodlo's application is that the commission cannot afford to have more delays. Tumaole Mohlaoli, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika

Listen below to the full conversation: