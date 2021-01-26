Government deploys disaster management team as Storm Eloise wreaks havoc





Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been leading a media briefing regarding Tropical Storm Eloise.

Tropical Storm Eloise has really wreaked havoc in most parts of the country and left a trail of destruction in provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Sadly, the government has confirmed that the flood has claimed the lives of two people, a five-year-old boy in a village in KwaZulu-Natla and a 14-year-old in Mpumalanga. A search is still underway for a 40-year-old man who is suspected to have been swept away in the floods.

Hundreds of people have been left displaced by these floods and people need to know what the government is doing to help them. In Mpumalanga, a house has collapsed, injuring two people. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says a disaster management team has been activated across the country.

They are currently working to access the damage that Tropical Storm Eloise caused, they don't know much the damage is but they're working with various municipalities, government departments and traditional leaders to try and help those affected.

The Gauteng provincial government says they have asked for South Africans to land a hand where they can to those that are affected.

