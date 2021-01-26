I wasn't aware R431m was spent in three months for school sanitisation - Lesufi
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi says he is disappointed and disgusted that his department sent R431 million on sanitising schools.
Lesufi says he did not know the amount was that huge until a journalist from _Maverick Citizen _contacted him for a comment on the matter.
The reporter which Maverick Citizen quotes, states that the amount was spent between June and August 2020 to sanitise schools.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Lesufi says heads will roll.
I have taken the decision that I need to get law-enforcement agencies to dig deep and investigate this matter. I am disgusted and taken aback as well. Whoever that was responsible they must know we will take appropriate action.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
I was not aware, I only became aware when the journalist requested the information and when I went through the report I was completely taken aback.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
