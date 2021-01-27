Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'
"Real men drink real beer. It's one of the great advertising stereotypes, isn't it?"
The stereotype of masculinity in advertising is under the spotlight again.
South Africa's Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled that Windhoek Beer must withdraw or amend its TV campaign.
The advert features what the ARB describes as "a gentle looking, redheaded man" requesting a slice of lime with his Windhoek Lager.
The role of the man who consequently teases him is played by Scottish actor Gerard Butler who "is associated with macho movie roles".
The advertisement, rather than drawing attention to the purity of the taste of their product, paints a clear picture of an aspect of the target market; and that market is a stereotyped macho man who buckles to the pressure of his peers in order to fit in. This breaches the provisions of Clause 3.5 of Section II as read with the definitions.Advertising Regulatory Board ruling
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.
He notes that this stereotype also features in earlier Windhoek commercials.
Remember another famous actor (Louis Gossett Jnr) monitoring a guy eyeing a red speedo and a pink drink?
I wonder whether it's harmless fun or whether there's something actually quite nasty at play here...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The question is: Do advertising agencies and do their clients have a responsibility to lead society, or to reflect changes in society?Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I don't think that either of them is the wrong strategy, but the interesting thing is you can't really do both.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
The scale of judgment as to whether something is offensive or not is not absolute... Ads will fall at different levels on that spectrum according to who's viewing them.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the offending ad below:
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAfGgM63CK8
More from Business
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court
'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.Read More
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations
'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan VermeulenRead More
Would you invest in a blank cheque company?
Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall StreetRead More
Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production
A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market.Read More
There are measures to minimise COVID-19 vaccine corruption, says Treasury
With no funding already set aside for the COVID-19 vaccination, Treasury has had to work with the Health Department to approve various deviation requests to ensure that monies were freed up for the programme.Read More
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.Read More
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind
'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school
'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity CoughlanRead More
More from Local
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court
'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.Read More
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations
'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan VermeulenRead More
Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production
A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market.Read More
How to boost your immune system with food in your kitchen
Nutritionist and wellness coach Onicca Moloi says it is good to have a ginger and garlic tea-like drink in the morning.Read More
There are measures to minimise COVID-19 vaccine corruption, says Treasury
With no funding already set aside for the COVID-19 vaccination, Treasury has had to work with the Health Department to approve various deviation requests to ensure that monies were freed up for the programme.Read More
Household Affordability Index shows a worrisome increase in food prices
Economic Justice & Dignity Group Programme director Mervyn Abrahams says they have seen in an increase in prices of staple food.Read More
'Tembisa Hospital is unfit to be classified as a COVID-19 hospital'
Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says some doctors notes for Shonisani Lethole were unsigned and some missing.Read More
Printing company employee appears in court for leaking matric maths paper
The Hawks say they are investigating the possibility of other people being involved in Themba Daniel Shikwambana's scheme.Read More
Ramaphosa appoints Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency
Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will continue to perform her responsibilities as the Minister of Small Business Development while acting as Minister in the Presidency.Read More
Premier now has criminal record for not wearing mask at funeral, Cele confirms
Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane was caught on camera without a mask while attending late Minister Jackson Mthembu's funeral on Sunday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances
Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.Read More
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify
Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in.Read More
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away
King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account.Read More
Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83
Jonas Gwangwa's death falls on the third anniversary of fellow South Africa jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death and the third anniversary of Zimbabwean legend Oliver Mtukudzi's death.Read More
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer
Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.Read More
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market
Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021.Read More
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!
Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington.Read More