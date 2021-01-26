[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
The government has come under sustained fire for seemingly missing the boat in acquiring Covid-19 vaccines and not communicating its plans clearly to South Africans.
It's been accused of starting negotiations far too late and not budgeting for a vaccine rollout.
RELATED: 'Govt's centralised vaccine plan has South Africans feeling left in the dark'
The first tranche of 1.5 million vaccine doses from India, is expected to arrive before the end of January.
Government also seems to be relying on its participation in the World Health Organisations's Covax programme.
Now President Cyril Ramaphosa, who's also African Union (AU) chair, has expressed concern about "vaccine nationalism".
RELATED: 'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'
He was delivering a special address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.
Ramaphosa called on wealthy countries to release their "hoards" of vaccine so that poorer nations can access them.
It is only through multilateral action that the world can solve its current challenges, he said.
The AU moved very quickly to develop a continent-wide Covid-19 response plan he noted, including the establishment of the Africa Medical Supplies Platform and an African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team.
Ramaphosa lauded the World Health Organisation for setting up the Covax facility with the aim of equitable vaccine distribution, but lashed out at rich countries "hoarding" vaccines.
To date the task team that I set up has secured a provisional 270 million doses for African countries directly through vaccine manufacturers... in addition to the 600 million doses that are expected from the Covax WHO-led initiative.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines from the developers and manufacturers... and some countries have even gone beyond and acquired up to four times what their population needs.President Cyril Ramaphosa
That was aimed at hoarding these vaccines and this is being done to the exclusion of other countries in the world that most need this.President Cyril Ramaphosa
We are saying: Release the excess vaccine that you have ordered and hoarded.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Zimbabwe may be lagging behind South Africa in the vaccine stakes, not even having one lined up says Dianna Games.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of business consultancy Africa at Work about the annual Davos summit and business news from the continent.
Listen to the conversation in the Africa Business Focus segment:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AujXa_7EBSw
