Today at 22:05
A certificate in Counselling and Communication skills can help bridge the pandemic disruption
Guests
Dr Jaclyn Lotter - Academic Dean: SACAP's (The South African College of Applied Psychology)
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Compost Kitchen one of 'Top 300 Best Practices on Sustainability' in the world

26 January 2021 4:53 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Food
Food wastage
reducing food waste
compost kitchen

Founder of Compost Kitchen Himkaar Singh says they give compost back to customers so they can grow vegetables in their gardens.

Using organic kitchen waste to vermicompost.

Through this practice, the Compost Kitchen has been selected as one of the 'Top 300 Best Practices on Sustainability' in the world by the United Nations.

Speaking to John Perlman, the founder of the Compost Kitchen Himkaar Singh says a lot of people are interested in learning about the compost.

We would supply the worm boxes which would have a certain design that would make it easy to make the compost and it includes the earthworms.

Himkaar Singh, Founder - Compost Kitchen

We collect food waste from homes and we feed it to earthworms and they produce something that is called Vermicompost.

Himkaar Singh, Founder - Compost Kitchen

We give the Vermicompost back to the costumers at the end of the month so that they grow vegetables in their gardens.

Himkaar Singh, Founder - Compost Kitchen

Listen to the full interview below...




