As 6,041 COVID-19 infections are recorded, 680 people die from the virus
With South Africa battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Department says that 680 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 41,797.
The department cited that 6,041 infections were picked up bringing the total number of infections to 1, 423, 578 since the pandemic started early last year.
RELATED: 4,551 new COVID-19 recorded by Health Dept and 243 fatalities
The recovery rate has moved up to 88% which means 1, 254, 674 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 423 578. Regrettably, we report 680 more COVID-19 related deaths: which brings the total to 41 797 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 254 674, representing a recovery rate of 88% pic.twitter.com/7mVdBHLQT7— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 26, 2021
26 January 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/GTK2HafvPv— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 26, 2021
