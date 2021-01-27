[WATCH] Man's snow cleaning mishap leaves us in stitches

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Healing Hour
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
Freedom of Religion South Africa: GOES TO COURT TO OPEN UP PLACES OF WORSHIP
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Micheal Swain
Today at 10:20
Tourism launches Tourism Equity Fund to drive transformation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
Today at 10:33
The Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Battersby
Today at 11:05
Global Drug Survey 2020-More people are drinking more and regretting it, the results of the
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Scott
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- approval of vaccines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Andy Gray, senior lecturer at UKZN, in the Discipline of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury- What are some of the possible scenarios surrounding the rollout of the Covid vaccine
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- Jealous friends
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:15
Will there will be a parliamentary inquiry by the JSCI into the intel claims made by Sydney Mufamadi?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dianne Kohler Barnard
Dianne Kohler-Barnard
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Shadow Minister Of Police at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:23
How do states around the world keep intel ops in check?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barry Gilder
Today at 12:27
Calls for Arthur Fraser's removal - Popcru responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 12:37
Why is anti-lockdown sentiment growing globally?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anesca Smith
Today at 12:40
Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Today at 12:45
Lift airline: flying during the pandemic & travel trends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ayache - Former General Manager at Uber South Africa
Jonathan Ayache
Jonathan Ayache - Uber GM for coastal cities in South Africa
Today at 12:52
Who's to blame if you get covid on business travel?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oz Desai - General Manager at Corporate Traveller
Oz Desai - GM of Corporate Traveller in South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
As 6,041 COVID-19 infections are recorded, 680 people die from the virus The Health Department says the number of deaths brings the death toll to 41,797. 27 January 2021 6:53 AM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school 'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity Coughlan 26 January 2021 7:02 PM
View all Local
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
EFF wants criminal charges against those implicated in Mufamadi testimony Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo's attempt to stop Loyiso Jafta's testimony. 26 January 2021 1:11 PM
View all Politics
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 25 January 2021 11:12 AM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man's snow cleaning mishap leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
UCT chiseled my talent and gave me tools to interpret songs - Ndumiso Manana The eSwatini-born muso talks to Azania Mosaka about his life, unpacks the album 'In the beginning was the end' on #702Unplugged. 26 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the... 26 January 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Man's snow cleaning mishap leaves us in stitches

27 January 2021 8:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: TikToker finds ways people can discover Google's assumptions about users

Man's snow cleaning mishap leaves us in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a video of a man trying to remove snow from his driveway goes horribly wrong.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




27 January 2021 8:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral

27 January 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT chiseled my talent and gave me tools to interpret songs - Ndumiso Manana

26 January 2021 8:40 AM

The eSwatini-born muso talks to Azania Mosaka about his life, unpacks the album 'In the beginning was the end' on #702Unplugged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman recording herself while she is sleepwalking goes viral

26 January 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] TikToker finds ways people can discover Google's assumptions about users

26 January 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes

25 January 2021 3:27 PM

Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know

19 January 2021 2:27 PM

It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers

19 January 2021 1:50 PM

Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo

14 January 2021 1:58 PM

Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre

13 January 2021 2:27 PM

SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother

12 January 2021 10:17 AM

Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

As 6,041 COVID-19 infections are recorded, 680 people die from the virus

Local

I wasn't aware R431m was spent in three months for school sanitisation - Lesufi

Local

[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines

Business Politics World Africa

EWN Highlights

Teacher unions fuming after R430m spent by GDE on decontaminating schools

27 January 2021 9:54 AM

Golden Arrow finalising contract to reinstate bus law enforcement unit

27 January 2021 9:34 AM

SAPS to continue Lorch probe as provisional of withdrawal of assault case

27 January 2021 8:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA