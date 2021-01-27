[WATCH] Man's snow cleaning mishap leaves us in stitches

Today at 10:05 Healing Hour The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 10:08 Freedom of Religion South Africa: GOES TO COURT TO OPEN UP PLACES OF WORSHIP Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Micheal Swain

125 125

Today at 10:20 Tourism launches Tourism Equity Fund to drive transformation Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

125 125

Today at 10:33 The Corner Office Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

William Battersby

125 125

Today at 11:05 Global Drug Survey 2020-More people are drinking more and regretting it, the results of the Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Keith Scott

125 125

Today at 11:05 Listeners Choice- approval of vaccines The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Andy Gray, senior lecturer at UKZN, in the Discipline of Pharmaceutical Sciences

125 125

Today at 11:32 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury- What are some of the possible scenarios surrounding the rollout of the Covid vaccine Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 11:35 What's The Tea- Jealous friends The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 12:15 Will there will be a parliamentary inquiry by the JSCI into the intel claims made by Sydney Mufamadi? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dianne Kohler Barnard

Dianne Kohler-Barnard

Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Shadow Minister Of Police at Democratic Alliance

125 125

Today at 12:23 How do states around the world keep intel ops in check? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barry Gilder

125 125

Today at 12:27 Calls for Arthur Fraser's removal - Popcru responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru

125 125

Today at 12:37 Why is anti-lockdown sentiment growing globally? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anesca Smith

125 125

Today at 12:40 Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA

125 125

Today at 12:45 Lift airline: flying during the pandemic & travel trends The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jonathan Ayache - Former General Manager at Uber South Africa

Jonathan Ayache

Jonathan Ayache - Uber GM for coastal cities in South Africa

125 125