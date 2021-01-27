[WATCH] Man's snow cleaning mishap leaves us in stitches
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: TikToker finds ways people can discover Google's assumptions about users
Man's snow cleaning mishap leaves us in stitches
Social media is in stitches after a video of a man trying to remove snow from his driveway goes horribly wrong.
Watch video below:
Wait for it 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/NnQZirFPd5— Figen.. (@TheFigen) January 26, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35028077_car-tires-on-winter-road.html
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
UCT chiseled my talent and gave me tools to interpret songs - Ndumiso Manana
The eSwatini-born muso talks to Azania Mosaka about his life, unpacks the album 'In the beginning was the end' on #702Unplugged.Read More
[WATCH] Woman recording herself while she is sleepwalking goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] TikToker finds ways people can discover Google's assumptions about users
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes
Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it.Read More
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know
It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways!Read More
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers
Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster.Read More
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo
Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday.Read More
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre
SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group.Read More
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother
Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday.Read More