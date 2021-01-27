Premier now has criminal record for not wearing mask at funeral, Cele confirms
Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane now has a criminal record for not wearing a mask.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said the premier paid a J534 fine at a police station and was processed and her fingerprints were also taken.
Mtsweni-Tsipane paid the R1,500 fine at a local police station in Emalahleni.
At first, she tried to defend herself claiming it was human error and did not realise her mask her fallen off.
Cele explains to @SakinaKamwendo that in the case of #MpumalangaPremier, she paid a J534 fine at a police station and was processed and her fingerprints were also taken at per the @SAPoliceService process. This fine is an admission of guilt and results in a criminal record. https://t.co/ZrguoDQQmY— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) January 27, 2021
