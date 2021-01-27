Ramaphosa appoints Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation until further notice.
The appointment follows the passing away of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu last Thursday from COVID-19-related complications.
Minister Ntshavheni will continue to perform her responsibilities as the Minister of Small Business Development while acting as Minister in the Presidency.
