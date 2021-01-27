



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation until further notice.

The appointment follows the passing away of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu last Thursday from COVID-19-related complications.

Minister Ntshavheni will continue to perform her responsibilities as the Minister of Small Business Development while acting as Minister in the Presidency.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa appoints Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency