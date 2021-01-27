Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Food basket up again
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group
Today at 16:20
Homemade Covid-19 remedies from nutritionist
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Onicca Moloi, Nutritionist and Wellness coach
Today at 16:40
[Feature] Financial Wellness Young Professional Emigration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
How to claim for Medical negligence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Les Kobrin
Today at 17:20
EWN: SSA state Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
More than 4 million IP addresses embezzled in what is dubbed Africa's greatest internet heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: The SPAC for hacks reveals the cracks in a financial system
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - The Kinsley Report released in October reveals the most ridiculously expensive car parts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu - leigh@creativespacemedia.co.za
No Items to show
Printing company employee appears in court for leaking matric maths paper

27 January 2021 1:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
The Hawks say they are investigating the possibility of other people being involved in Themba Daniel Shikwambana's scheme.

Themba Daniel Shikwambana. a man accused of leaking matric maths paper in 2020, has appeared in court on Wednesday.

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma tells us more.

Themba Daniel Shikwambana, who was arrested late last year is appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in connection with the theft of the Maths Paper 2 exam. We know that last year we saw headlines talking about the leaking of the matric exams.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The Hawks took it upon themselves to investigate this matter and Themba Daniel Shikwambana, who works for a printing company that was hired by the Department of Education, was arrested.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The Hawks are saying that they are continuing with their investigations to see if there is a possibility that other people would have been involved in the leaking of the matric exams.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

In terms of Daniel Shikwambana's court appearance today, we are still awaiting an update from the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and that will be given as soon as we hear from the NPA.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...




