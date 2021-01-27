Printing company employee appears in court for leaking matric maths paper
Themba Daniel Shikwambana. a man accused of leaking matric maths paper in 2020, has appeared in court on Wednesday.
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma tells us more.
Themba Daniel Shikwambana, who was arrested late last year is appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in connection with the theft of the Maths Paper 2 exam. We know that last year we saw headlines talking about the leaking of the matric exams.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The Hawks took it upon themselves to investigate this matter and Themba Daniel Shikwambana, who works for a printing company that was hired by the Department of Education, was arrested.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The Hawks are saying that they are continuing with their investigations to see if there is a possibility that other people would have been involved in the leaking of the matric exams.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
In terms of Daniel Shikwambana's court appearance today, we are still awaiting an update from the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and that will be given as soon as we hear from the NPA.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview...
