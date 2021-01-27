Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings





It was another day of astonishing testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture concerning the State Security Agency (SSA).

On Tuesday, the agency’s acting director-general Loyiso Jafta shared information about the agency's operations.

He told the commission of how billions of rands were secretly siphoned off as the agency attempted to protect former president Jacob Zuma and his regime.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo tried to block Jafta's testimony citing that it would compromise state security, however her request was not granted.

Former DG Arthur Fraser's lawyers were trying to stop further testimony at the commission.

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan to weigh in on the commission.

Legal teams representing people that might be implicated include lawyers of Fraser. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Another key issue that came out from Jafta's testimony about how Zuma estranged wife MaNtuli was treated.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo expressing anger at her detention as it emerged that the SSA remanded her in detention.

Maughan says it is important to know that MaNtuli lived under the shadow of that she was an accused murderer that she attempted to poison her estranged husband for five years.

She was at the complete mercy of the SSA and she told me that it was only when she got a lawyer that she pushed back and demanded her basic human rights. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

