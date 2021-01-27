Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings
It was another day of astonishing testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture concerning the State Security Agency (SSA).
On Tuesday, the agency’s acting director-general Loyiso Jafta shared information about the agency's operations.
He told the commission of how billions of rands were secretly siphoned off as the agency attempted to protect former president Jacob Zuma and his regime.
State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo tried to block Jafta's testimony citing that it would compromise state security, however her request was not granted.
Former DG Arthur Fraser's lawyers were trying to stop further testimony at the commission.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan to weigh in on the commission.
Legal teams representing people that might be implicated include lawyers of Fraser.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Another key issue that came out from Jafta's testimony about how Zuma estranged wife MaNtuli was treated.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo expressing anger at her detention as it emerged that the SSA remanded her in detention.
Maughan says it is important to know that MaNtuli lived under the shadow of that she was an accused murderer that she attempted to poison her estranged husband for five years.
She was at the complete mercy of the SSA and she told me that it was only when she got a lawyer that she pushed back and demanded her basic human rights.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen below to Ngatane's report:
Listen below to Maughan's interview:
Ramaphosa appoints Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency
Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will continue to perform her responsibilities as the Minister of Small Business Development while acting as Minister in the Presidency.Read More
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school
'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity CoughlanRead More
EFF wants criminal charges against those implicated in Mufamadi testimony
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo's attempt to stop Loyiso Jafta's testimony.Read More
Factionalism in ANC is dangerous for SA, must be faced head-on - Mufamadi
Former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency Dr Sydney Mufamadi reflects on his testimony.Read More
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'
Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan.Read More
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates
Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources.Read More
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday
A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday.Read More
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency
The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organs of state or state-owned enterprises.Read More