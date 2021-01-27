'Tembisa Hospital is unfit to be classified as a COVID-19 hospital'
Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba released shocking findings of an investigation into the death of Shonisani Lethole at Tembisa Hospital.
The report revealed that Lethole did not eat for 100 hours and 54 minutes at Tembisa Hospital.
He was admitted to the facility in July last year with breathing difficulties and passed away before receiving his results which showed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba about his findings.
The doctors who were looking after him obviously forgot to the nasogastric tube so I'm not sure why they couldn't pick it up all the time they were doing their rounds and so forth.Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health Ombudsman
It turns out they saw him very infrequently for one thing or another. There is a tendency I think among health professionals to always blame the system and not look at what they are doing themselves.Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health Ombudsman
Makgoba says there were no medical of doctors notes for Shonisani for three days.
One of the consultants there described the records as appalling especially the doctor's notes because they were not signed or timed. They were completely defective.Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health Ombudsman
Tembisa Hospital, not only is it unfit to be a COVID-19 hospital, it is unfit to be classified as a tertiary level hospital in the country.Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health Ombudsman
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
