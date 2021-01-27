Household Affordability Index shows a worrisome increase in food prices





The January 2021 Household Affordability Index, shows that the average cost of the Household Food Basket increased.

The affordability Index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok.

The data shows the average cost of the Household Food Basket is R4 051,20.

John Perlman speaks to Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group Programme director Mervyn Abrahams.

The increases are across the staple foods. When we look over the past five months, we can see that the maize meal has increased by 15%. Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

That is a major increase on the core basic food that make South Africans dine. Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

Maize meal (15%), rice (3%), cake flour (3%), white sugar (5%), sugar beans (33%), samp (7%), cooking oil (4%), potatoes (4%), onions (2%), and white and brown bread (4% and 4%

