There are measures to minimise COVID-19 vaccine corruption, says Treasury

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset: Path to creating a non-violet society
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Elizabeth Rosner - Certified Trainer for the philosophy and methodology of Nonviolence for The Martin Luther King, Jr.
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
View all Local
Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission. 27 January 2021 1:27 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will continue to perform her responsibilities as the Minister of Small Bu... 27 January 2021 11:56 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market. 27 January 2021 6:41 PM
There are measures to minimise COVID-19 vaccine corruption, says Treasury With no funding already set aside for the COVID-19 vaccination, Treasury has had to work with the Health Department to approve var... 27 January 2021 5:18 PM
View all Business
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man's snow cleaning mishap leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
UCT chiseled my talent and gave me tools to interpret songs - Ndumiso Manana The eSwatini-born muso talks to Azania Mosaka about his life, unpacks the album 'In the beginning was the end' on #702Unplugged. 26 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the... 26 January 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
View all Africa
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

There are measures to minimise COVID-19 vaccine corruption, says Treasury

27 January 2021 5:18 PM
by Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
National Treasury
Coronavirus
coronavirus vaccine

With no funding already set aside for the COVID-19 vaccination, Treasury has had to work with the Health Department to approve various deviation requests to ensure that monies were freed up for the programme.

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury said it trusted that measures put in place to control the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines would minimise the opportunity for corruption.

This comes on the back of mass corrupt activities, which took place during the rollout of personal protective equipment (PPE) last year.

The Special Investigating Unit is still probing cases amounting to billions of rands.

READ: If SA needs to borrow to fund COVID-19 vaccinations, then so be it - CDE

With no funding already set aside for the COVID-19 vaccination, Treasury has had to work with the Department of Health to approve various deviation requests to ensure that monies were freed up for the programme.

Treasury has had to implement central emergency procurement to acquire the shots.

However, as this takes place, questions are raised about how government will prevent a repeat of the PPE scandal.

“Procurement would be done centrally; the agreements are signed centrally. So it also minimises the opportunity for corruption because it’s central record-keeping and central contact with manufacturers and further allows us for more negotiation strategies,” said Treasury’s chief director for strategic procurement Estelle Setan.

READ: Business community ready to assist in COVID-19 vaccination roll out

Director general Dondo Mogajane also announced that the 2021 Budget Speech would be presented to Parliament on 24 February.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will outline some of the options taken up to fund the vaccines.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : There are measures to minimise COVID-19 vaccine corruption, says Treasury




27 January 2021 5:18 PM
by Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
National Treasury
Coronavirus
coronavirus vaccine

More from Local

Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'

27 January 2021 8:12 PM

Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court

27 January 2021 7:46 PM

'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations

27 January 2021 7:16 PM

'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production

27 January 2021 6:41 PM

A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to boost your immune system with food in your kitchen

27 January 2021 5:36 PM

Nutritionist and wellness coach Onicca Moloi says it is good to have a ginger and garlic tea-like drink in the morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Household Affordability Index shows a worrisome increase in food prices

27 January 2021 4:54 PM

Economic Justice & Dignity Group Programme director Mervyn Abrahams says they have seen in an increase in prices of staple food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tembisa Hospital is unfit to be classified as a COVID-19 hospital'

27 January 2021 2:54 PM

Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says some doctors notes for Shonisani Lethole were unsigned and some missing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Printing company employee appears in court for leaking matric maths paper

27 January 2021 1:40 PM

The Hawks say they are investigating the possibility of other people being involved in Themba Daniel Shikwambana's scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa appoints Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency

27 January 2021 11:56 AM

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will continue to perform her responsibilities as the Minister of Small Business Development while acting as Minister in the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier now has criminal record for not wearing mask at funeral, Cele confirms

27 January 2021 10:39 AM

Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane was caught on camera without a mask while attending late Minister Jackson Mthembu's funeral on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity'

27 January 2021 8:12 PM

Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court

27 January 2021 7:46 PM

'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations

27 January 2021 7:16 PM

'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Would you invest in a blank cheque company?

27 January 2021 7:15 PM

Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production

27 January 2021 6:41 PM

A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure

27 January 2021 6:30 AM

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind

26 January 2021 9:08 PM

'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines

26 January 2021 8:10 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances

26 January 2021 7:50 PM

Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled demographic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosas protesters target early childhood development centre at private school

26 January 2021 7:02 PM

'When they realised Charterhouse School is closed, they focused on ECD with insults and lack of rationality' - Felicity Coughlan

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Premier now has criminal record for not wearing mask at funeral, Cele confirms

Local

Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings

Politics

'Tembisa Hospital is unfit to be classified as a COVID-19 hospital'

Local

EWN Highlights

ASN: Govt must intervene before xenophobic attacks escalate

27 January 2021 8:33 PM

5 new ANC MPs sworn-in to replace those lost to COVID-19

27 January 2021 8:24 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mkhize, experts answer questions on COVID-19 vaccine

27 January 2021 8:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA