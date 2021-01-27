'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations
More than 4 million Internet Protocol (IP) addresses have been hijacked on the continent over the past decade.
On The Money Show, Jan Vermeulen (editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za) explains exactly how an IP address functions.
It's a unique identifier that allows you to communicate on the Internet - it's how computers communicate with one another.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband
When you type google.com into your browser bar, that's first translated into an IP address which you then make a request against and then that Google server needs to communicate back to you at an IP address.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband
You need an IP address on both sides - that's part of the reason they are so valuable.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband
You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Vermeulen says they've linked two thirds of the stolen IP addresses (Heist One) to at least one insider at the organisation tasked with keeping them safe - The African Network Information Centre (Afrinic).
To hear more about the IP address heist, take a listen:
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/ransomware-cyber-crime-malware-2321110/
