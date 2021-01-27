How to boost your immune system with food in your kitchen
Have you been wondering what can you eat to boost your immune system
John Perlman speaks to nutritionist and wellness coach Onicca Moloi about what can you eat at low cost to boost your immune system.
In the morning you can have a mixture that is like tea, you can add lemon, ginger and garlic. Have a glass or two in an empty stomach.Onicca Moloi, Nutritionist and wellness coach
From breakfast, you can have a smoothie with lots of fruits and for lunch, you can have a big bowl of salad.Onicca Moloi, Nutritionist and wellness coach
I always advise people to avoid heavy meals in the evening.Onicca Moloi, Nutritionist and wellness coach
Listen to the full interview below...
