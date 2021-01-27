Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production
The ban on booze sales is impacting not only the alcohol industry, but players all the way down the value chain.
South Africa's barley farmers are among those looking at a bleak future - malted barley is used to make beer.
80% of their crop is traditionally destined for the beer market says Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB.
Bruce Whitfield finds out what other options these farmers have for selling their crops, if any.
Makube explains why exports are not an option.
We are not geared for the export market and even if that would have happened we would still be competing with other countries that are already traditional suppliers on the international market.Paul Makube, Senior agricultural economist - FNB
It's a question of developing those markets... During the Covid period it will be difficult to easily do this and get the product out.Paul Makube, Senior agricultural economist - FNB
At the moment the only avenue is the [animal] feed market.Paul Makube, Senior agricultural economist - FNB
There will also be a huge crop of barley to harvest soon, which would have to compete with other grains Makube says.
Storage capacity and cost is going to be an enormous problem.
There's also the question of what happens to the back-stock. It comes at a cost for the farmers - there are storage costs involved.Paul Makube, Senior agricultural economist - FNB
Listen to the audio below for more detail:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/03/20/11/56/malt-4950433960720.jpg
