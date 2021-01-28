753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded
Seven hundred and fifty-three people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 42, 550 in the last 24 hours.
With South Africa grappling the second wave, the Health Department cited that 7,070 infections were picked up bringing the total number of infections to 1, 430, 648 since the pandemic started early last year.
The recovery rate has moved up to 88.3% which means 1, 263, 476 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 430 648, the total number of deaths is 42 550 and the total number of recoveries is 1 263 476. pic.twitter.com/pNCTGUnOe3— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 27, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 January .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 27, 2021
