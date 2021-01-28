Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

28 January 2021 7:46 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Coronavirus
#Covid19
vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine

Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout

According to the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, South Africa's first batch of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in the country on Monday.

Mkhize on Wednesday made the announcement citing that work would now begin to vaccinate the country's more than 1,25 million health workers first.

RELATED: There are measures to minimise COVID-19 vaccine corruption, says Treasury

One million of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine will be dispatched by the Serum Institute of India and 500,000 more doses are expected to be shipped next month.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson professor Barry Schoub to give more insight on the matter.

The details for the rollout are comprehensive and there has been an undertaking by the government that the will be a campaign like no other.

professor Barry Schoub, Virologist and chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines

The onus is on health professionals and the media to communicate to the public good scientific information about the vaccine, he adds.

Listen below to the full conversation:




