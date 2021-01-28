Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole
Tembisa Hospital will be taking the report by the Health Ombudsman into the death of Shonisani Lethole on review.
The CEO of the hospital Dr Lekopane Mogaladi says there are a lot on omissions in the report.
Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba released his findings on Wednesday and revealed that Leshole was starved for more than 100 hours and recommended that action be taken against all 19 staff members implicated.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Dr Mogaladi says the ombudsman did not set foot on the hospital.
RELATED: 'Tembisa Hospital is unfit to be classified as a COVID-19 hospital'
We have identified a lot of procedural errors and several omissions that have an impact on this report. We will be taking the report on appeal up to the last stage of taking it on review.Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO - Tembisa Hospital
We were never afforded the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses or examine whatever they were telling the ombudsman.Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO - Tembisa Hospital
Mogaladi says they will not disclose the records of the deceased. He adds that it is impossible that they did not feed Leshole for more than 100 hours.
The health ombudsman did not consider all the facts at his disposal. He actually picked and chose what will actually suit the narrative.Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO - Tembisa Hospital
The Health Ombudsman report also indicated that Leshole did not have a nasogastric tube.
Clement Manyathela asked the CEO if the hospital has nasogastric tubes in stock.
Hahahaha, that is not in the ambit of my competence as a clinician. The hospital has nasogastric tubes.Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO - Tembisa Hospital
Leshole's mother says he is heartbroken and the CEO tried to hide the truth from them.
He doesn't have a human heart. Maybe he just has a heart to pump blood. He tried by all means to cover the truth.Patricia Leshole, Shonisani's mother
I want people to be ethical in that hospital from the security guard to the CEO. Even the cameras were not working.Patricia Leshole, Shonisani's mother
Listen to the full interviews below...
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
