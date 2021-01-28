Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - The practive of rounding up prices which end 99c or 995c
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 15:40
Constitutional Court orders Zuma to appear at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steven Ambrose - CEO at Strategy Works Consulting
Today at 16:10
#Justice for Shoni & Fix Thembisa Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndinnanyi Siminya, family spokesperson and cousin of Shonisani
Today at 16:20
Rise in natural deaths since the start of the pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at the SAMRC and a co-author of the Report
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Truck torching case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 17:20
Proteas star Kagiso Rabada joins the 200 Test wickets club
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ken Borland, Freelance Cricket writer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:09
Launch of The Side Hustle fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - There are changes to emigration rules on retirement funds, what does it mean for investors?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole

28 January 2021 12:01 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Tembisa Hospital
Review
Health Ombud
#Covid19
Shonisani Lethole
tembisa hospital ceo

Dr Lekopane Mogaladi says there are a lot of omissions in Professor Malegapuru Makgoba's report.

Tembisa Hospital will be taking the report by the Health Ombudsman into the death of Shonisani Lethole on review.

The CEO of the hospital Dr Lekopane Mogaladi says there are a lot on omissions in the report.

Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba released his findings on Wednesday and revealed that Leshole was starved for more than 100 hours and recommended that action be taken against all 19 staff members implicated.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Dr Mogaladi says the ombudsman did not set foot on the hospital.

RELATED: 'Tembisa Hospital is unfit to be classified as a COVID-19 hospital'

We have identified a lot of procedural errors and several omissions that have an impact on this report. We will be taking the report on appeal up to the last stage of taking it on review.

Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO - Tembisa Hospital

We were never afforded the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses or examine whatever they were telling the ombudsman.

Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO - Tembisa Hospital

Mogaladi says they will not disclose the records of the deceased. He adds that it is impossible that they did not feed Leshole for more than 100 hours.

The health ombudsman did not consider all the facts at his disposal. He actually picked and chose what will actually suit the narrative.

Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO - Tembisa Hospital

The Health Ombudsman report also indicated that Leshole did not have a nasogastric tube.

Clement Manyathela asked the CEO if the hospital has nasogastric tubes in stock.

Hahahaha, that is not in the ambit of my competence as a clinician. The hospital has nasogastric tubes.

Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO - Tembisa Hospital

Leshole's mother says he is heartbroken and the CEO tried to hide the truth from them.

He doesn't have a human heart. Maybe he just has a heart to pump blood. He tried by all means to cover the truth.

Patricia Leshole, Shonisani's mother

I want people to be ethical in that hospital from the security guard to the CEO. Even the cameras were not working.

Patricia Leshole, Shonisani's mother

Listen to the full interviews below...




