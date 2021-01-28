ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commision, must obey all directives

Streaming issues? Report here
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify.

The Constitutional Court has ordered former President Jacob Zuma to appear and give evidence before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on dates determined by it.

Zuma was ordered by the court to obey all directives issued by the commission and ruled that he did not have the right to remain silent in proceedings before the commission.

RELATED: Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana to give more insight on the matter.

This was an indictment on the commission outside those orders that have been against the former president. There was a strong word against the commission with Jafta explaining that there were blunders by the commission in handling the witness.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Zuma would have to say how he would be incriminating himself should he not wish to answer questions.

Listen below to the full conversation:




