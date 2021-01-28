Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail.
The investigative journalist was arrested earlier this month and charged with communicating falsehoods.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Chin'ono says the police took his passport and are holding on to his title deeds.
I never tweeted about that story that alleges that a policeman had beaten up a child who was on his mother's back and the child died. I never tweeted that.Hopewell Chin'ono, Journalist
When the police were lying in court that I tweeted that, they were asked by my lawyers to produce the evidence and they didn't produce the evidence.Hopewell Chin'ono, Journalist
Secondly, I was charged under a law that does not exist. Now I have three cases pending. I can't go anywhere because they have my passports and title deeds to my properties. They say I am a flight risk.Hopewell Chin'ono, Journalist
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Hopewell Chin’ono/Fcabeook.com
More from Africa
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-19 jab.Read More
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown
Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might.Read More
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls
Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities.Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO
New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.Read More
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe
The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement.Read More
Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March
The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter, which is set for 8 March.Read More
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction
Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly.Read More