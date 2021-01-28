Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds





Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail.

The investigative journalist was arrested earlier this month and charged with communicating falsehoods.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Chin'ono says the police took his passport and are holding on to his title deeds.

I never tweeted about that story that alleges that a policeman had beaten up a child who was on his mother's back and the child died. I never tweeted that. Hopewell Chin'ono, Journalist

When the police were lying in court that I tweeted that, they were asked by my lawyers to produce the evidence and they didn't produce the evidence. Hopewell Chin'ono, Journalist

Secondly, I was charged under a law that does not exist. Now I have three cases pending. I can't go anywhere because they have my passports and title deeds to my properties. They say I am a flight risk. Hopewell Chin'ono, Journalist

Listen to the full interview below...