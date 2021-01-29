Rhulani Baloyi talks about how visually impaired people cope with lockdown
South Africa's national coronavirus command council met again this week to discuss the country's Covid-19 management strategy.
The meeting came as the rate of infections has been on a steady decline in the past week.
Azania Mosaka speaks to journalist and TV presenter Rhulani Baloyi about some of the challenges she faces during the lockdown.
You just try to adapt as you go along with the regulations to make sure that you are compliant.Rhulani Baloyi - Journalist and TV Presenter
Where it's not possible we try and explain to law enforcement that we are unable to do a,b and c.Rhulani Baloyi - Journalist and TV Presenter
Baloyi shares some of the experience people with disabilities face in the workplace.
One thing in South Africa is that people work from an attitude that if we have to employ five people with disabilities it's more expensive, braille is more expensive. But did you go out and do research on how much it would cost you to braille a document?Rhulani Baloyi - Journalist and TV Presenter
It is really not a problem, employers just don't want to give people opportunities. We are saying if I come for a job interview and I did not put on my CV that I am blind, you cannot penalise me that I'm being dishonest.Rhulani Baloyi - Journalist and TV Presenter
We people with disabilities, we try to work harder because we are trying to prove ourselves.Rhulani Baloyi - Journalist and TV Presenter
Listen to the full interview below...
