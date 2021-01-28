Celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo passes away
Renowned and celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo has passed away at the age of 63.
The internationally revered artist - who was born in Orlando West in Soweto in 1957 - has been lauded as one of the great singing talents of her time, and has inspired the creation of new music by South African composers, both in the classical, opera as well as jazz genres.
Khumalo’s singing talents ranged from opera to jazz, choral music and musical theatre.
Among her many accolades, including various awards for her stage performances, the icon holds the Order of Ikhamanga in silver.
This is one of the highest acknowledgments South Africa has bestowed on her in recognition of her contribution to the advancement within arts and culture.
Renowned and Celebrated singer Mam’ Sibongile Khumalo has passed away at the age of 63.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 28, 2021
Eyewitness News can confirm that she died earlier today.
More details to follow. #RIPSibongileKhumalo pic.twitter.com/qCI8av4Zig
