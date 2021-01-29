SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus
South Africa's coronavirus death surpasses 43,000 after another 555 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours.
With the country grappling the second wave, the health department says 7,150 infections were also recorded.
RELATED: 753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded
The recovery rate remains at 88.3% which means 1, 272, 197. people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 437 798, the total number of deaths is 43 105 and the total number of recoveries is 1 272 197. pic.twitter.com/3j9pZvRITW— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 28, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 28 January .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 28, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/pIJZyRbfCn
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0112002/jarun011200200002/140620221-blood-sample-tube-positive-with-covid-19-or-novel-coronavirus.jpg
