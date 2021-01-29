SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus





South Africa's coronavirus death surpasses 43,000 after another 555 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

With the country grappling the second wave, the health department says 7,150 infections were also recorded.

The recovery rate remains at 88.3% which means 1, 272, 197. people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

