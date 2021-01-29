[WATCH] Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation





Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation

Social media is in stitches after Trevor Noah explaining what is happening with GameStop goes viral.

Watch the hilarious video below:

.@TheDailyShow couldn't get Margot Robbie to explain the Reddit and GameStop situation, but it found the next best thing https://t.co/rCZ6tzsxYhpic.twitter.com/SpDpXAw35R — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 28, 2021

