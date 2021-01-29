Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Land Rover pulling transporter carrying 7 SUV's goes viral
Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking
Social media is talking after a restaurant included negative reviews on its pamphlets goes viral.
Click here to read the full review:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/duha127/duha1271409/duha127140900066/31674575-table-setting-for-celebration.jpg
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96
Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] Land Rover pulling transporter carrying 7 SUV's goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman goes viral after leaving toy on bookshelf while being interviewed
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man's snow cleaning mishap leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
UCT chiseled my talent and gave me tools to interpret songs - Ndumiso Manana
The eSwatini-born muso talks to Azania Mosaka about his life, unpacks the album 'In the beginning was the end' on #702Unplugged.Read More
[WATCH] Woman recording herself while she is sleepwalking goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] TikToker finds ways people can discover Google's assumptions about users
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes
Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it.Read More