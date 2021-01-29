EMS teams on alert as flood warning issued for Gauteng, NW, Limpopo, Mpumalanga





JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a level 4 warning for flooding in parts of Gauteng, the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Friday.

The country has had several days of significant rainfall and there are fears it could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, around bridges and in vulnerable informal settlements close to river banks.

Weather forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said that a level 4 orange warning meant that the severity of the downpours could have a major impact on communities.

"This is expected to go into the weekend and into next week, with a chance of rainfall every day for the next seven days. In terms of the alert, so far we have them for today and we will update our forecast and see if we still going to go with them tomorrow as well, but there's some chances of rainfall every single day in those provinces."

Emergency teams have been placed on high alert in these affected areas.

