Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears





The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is continuing to hear testimony related to the State Security Agency (SSA) from an anonymous witness Ms K.

She has told the commission about 'Project Wave' where R48 million was spent to influence the media citing that some journalist were expensive and some were difficult.

It has also emerged that images being shared on social media may risk the safety of Ms K and Mr W who couldn't testify as he had recently emerged from a coma.

The commission is saying that Ms K would be allowed to say the names of journalists and media houses, however, they have not been served with Rule 3.3 notices. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

'Project Wave' was intended to infiltrate and influence the media in South Africa and abroad to report positively about the country, the president and the SSA, she reports.

