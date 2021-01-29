Victory for Major Fatima Isaacs as SANDF ends hijab ban





South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has changed its dress policy to allow Muslim women to wear their hijab with their uniforms.

It is a victory for Major Fatima Isaacs, who lead a three-year battle for her religious right to wear her headscarf beneath her military beret.

South Africa has one of the most liberal constitutions in the world yet this is still an issue.

The Legal Resources Centre took up that. Major Isaacs was facing dismissal for woeful defiance and disobeying a lawful command for refusing to remove her hijab.

Legal Resources Centre attorney Amy-Leigh Payne tells us more.

They have agreed to amend their policy. I don't know why they didn't change it before but we've heard that there were talks about it in the policy that had been amended. Amy-Leigh Payne, Attorney - Legal Resources Centre