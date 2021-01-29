'I was listening to Sibongile's voice and it hit me I'll never hear it again'
Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the death of South African legendary songbird, Dr Sibongile Khumalo.
According to a statement on behalf of the family, Khumalo succumbed to stroke-related complications after a lengthy period of illness.
Gloria Bosman shares her memories.
I was listening to her voice now and it just hit me, I will never hear it again. I am trying to collect myselfGloria Bosman, Musician
I met her in1997, 27 years now. She was handing over her part to me at the Market Theatre. She would sit there with so much presence. So much dignified. She took me under her wing all those years.Gloria Bosman, Musician
She was always a parent. What I feel is that everyone lost. She left love notes on those she met.Gloria Bosman, Musician
Listen below for the full interview...
