Novavax vaccine effective against Covid-19 variants in SA and UK





Wits University's Professor Shabir Madhi says the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is effective against coronavirus variants identified in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Speaking during a late-night webinar, Madhi shared the clinical trial data which shows the vaccine has a 60% efficacy for the prevention of mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 in 92% of the cohort that was HIV-negative.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Madhi says the SA and UK variant share one common mutation.

The South African variant has a couple of mutations in the dominant component of the virus and consequently a vaccine that was constructed against the virus that was circulating during the first stage, those vaccines won't necessarily detect against the variant that is circulating in South Africa. Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology professor - Wits University

These are two different mutations and two different mutations which have got different implications on whether the vaccines would work or not. Amazingly to me, in South Africa, the vaccine has worked against the variant that is circulating in South Africa. Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology professor - Wits University

