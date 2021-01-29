I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo





South African US Blue Note Records signee, pianist, composer, academic and producer Nduduzo Makhathini has released a music video for Umlotha from his latest album, Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworld.

Umlotha, translated as ashes for in isiZulu defines the practice done by various African tribes and cultures of cleansing and healing which represents spiritual rebirth.

Makhathini tells us more on #702Unplugged with Azania Mosaka.

When I heard about the passing of Sibongile Khumalo I thought abiu what it means to lose a mother. As the jazz community, as South African musicians it comes as a shock. Nduduzo Makhathini

Are we equipped enough to take the baton from the departed musician? Are they not leaving us too early. Nduduzo Makhathini

We are interested in the sound of the song Umlotha, but I am interested in the cosmology from which the sound emerges. Nduduzo Makhathini

Is like thinking about the notion of being in the continent and wanting to keep close that which is left. Nduduzo Makhathini

