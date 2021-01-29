Ruling on corrupt police officer in Bushiri rape charge to go on review





The police officer charged for corruption for allegedly receiving a bribe from Shephard Bushiri has been suspended for two months without pay.

The police officer was also ordered to undergo counselling for corruption.

John Perlman speaks to News24 journalist Alex Mitchley about the case.

According to the NPA he (Bushiri) had been charged with raping a minor and according to the state, the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries transferred R500,000 to this brigadier's account and that money then reflected in the victim's parents home loan account. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

I'm not entirely sure how counselling for corruption works. I have been made aware that it looks that management will take this decision on review, they will be approaching the Labour Court to review the decision. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

