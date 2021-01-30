Understanding why and how Ivermectin was approved for use in humans





Health products regulator South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Wednesday approved Ivermectin for use in treating Covid-19 in the country on a limited basis.

Lobby group AfriForum had lodged an urgent court application to force the regulatory authority to allow the use of the drug most commonly used for treating parasites in animals in the country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has discouraged the use of Ivermectin for management of Covid-19, until the study on its efficacy and safety is concluded.

Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fudile Nyati to find out more about the drug.

Ivermectin is a very good drug that has been in existence for decades now. It is a drug that is mostly used in animals to treat various types of diseases. Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

In situations wherein humans you've got some complicated worm infestations, it can be used to also treat those. Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

A number of small studies have been done around the world but there haven't been studies that are conclusive that it is indeed safe for human use and its also effective. Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Dr Nyati says people can experience nausea and vomiting as it is taken orally.

He explains some of the side effects Ivermectin may also have.

There can be very serious side effects which can affect the brain. It can cause damage to the liver and the kidney. It is those side effect that one is worried about because in most cases they are irreversible. Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

I would be uncomfortable to prescribe the drug, however, should the patient insists, they would have to absolve me should anything go wrong. Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

