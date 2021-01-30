Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:10
Profile: Unmarried star Renate Stuurman
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Renate Stuurman - Actress at Hapiness Is A Four Letter Word
Today at 09:45
Music with Chad Saaiman
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Chad Saaiman - Singer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Understanding why and how Ivermectin was approved for use in humans Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fudile Nyati explains how the approval of Ivermectin came about and the role of lobby groups. 30 January 2021 8:27 AM
Ruling on corrupt police officer in Bushiri rape charge to go on review News24 journalist Alex Mitchley says the police officer was ordered to go for counselling and suspended for two without pay. 29 January 2021 4:01 PM
Novavax vaccine effective against Covid-19 variants in SA and UK Wits University's Professor Shabir Madhi explains how the studies were conducted and how effective the vaccine is. 29 January 2021 1:50 PM
View all Local
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
View all Politics
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Understanding why and how Ivermectin was approved for use in humans

30 January 2021 8:27 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Sahpra
#Covid19
vaccine
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA)
Ivermectin

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fudile Nyati explains how the approval of Ivermectin came about and the role of lobby groups.

Health products regulator South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Wednesday approved Ivermectin for use in treating Covid-19 in the country on a limited basis.

Lobby group AfriForum had lodged an urgent court application to force the regulatory authority to allow the use of the drug most commonly used for treating parasites in animals in the country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has discouraged the use of Ivermectin for management of Covid-19, until the study on its efficacy and safety is concluded.

Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fudile Nyati to find out more about the drug.

Ivermectin is a very good drug that has been in existence for decades now. It is a drug that is mostly used in animals to treat various types of diseases.

Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

In situations wherein humans you've got some complicated worm infestations, it can be used to also treat those.

Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

RELATED: 'If you prescribe Ivermectin it will be an unauthorised use'

A number of small studies have been done around the world but there haven't been studies that are conclusive that it is indeed safe for human use and its also effective.

Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Dr Nyati says people can experience nausea and vomiting as it is taken orally.

He explains some of the side effects Ivermectin may also have.

There can be very serious side effects which can affect the brain. It can cause damage to the liver and the kidney. It is those side effect that one is worried about because in most cases they are irreversible.

Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

I would be uncomfortable to prescribe the drug, however, should the patient insists, they would have to absolve me should anything go wrong.

Dr Fudile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below...




30 January 2021 8:27 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Sahpra
#Covid19
vaccine
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA)
Ivermectin

More from Local

Ruling on corrupt police officer in Bushiri rape charge to go on review

29 January 2021 4:01 PM

News24 journalist Alex Mitchley says the police officer was ordered to go for counselling and suspended for two without pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Novavax vaccine effective against Covid-19 variants in SA and UK

29 January 2021 1:50 PM

Wits University's Professor Shabir Madhi explains how the studies were conducted and how effective the vaccine is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Funeral recommendations from medical professionals

29 January 2021 1:41 PM

The graph shows the COVID-19 recommendations from healthcare workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I was listening to Sibongile's voice and it hit me I'll never hear it again'

29 January 2021 1:28 PM

Gloria Bosman says what she feels about Sibongile Khumalo is that everyone lost. She left love notes on those she met.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Adjusted lockdown Level 3 COVID-19 funeral rules and regulations

29 January 2021 1:21 PM

The graph shows the adjusted lockdown Level 3 COVID-19 funeral rules and regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Victory for Major Fatima Isaacs as SANDF ends hijab ban

29 January 2021 1:08 PM

Legal Resources Centre attorney Amy-Leigh Payne says the South African National Defence Force has agreed to amend its policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rhulani Baloyi talks about how visually impaired people cope with lockdown

29 January 2021 10:24 AM

The TV presenter says they try to adapt and sometimes explain to law enforcement officers why they can't do certain things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EMS teams on alert as flood warning issued for Gauteng, NW, Limpopo, Mpumalanga

29 January 2021 10:14 AM

The country has had several days of significant rainfall and there are fears it could lead to flooding in low lying areas, around bridges and in vulnerable informal settlements close to river banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus

29 January 2021 6:25 AM

The Health Department says 7,150 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

28 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears

Politics

Victory for Major Fatima Isaacs as SANDF ends hijab ban

Local

Novavax vaccine effective against Covid-19 variants in SA and UK

Local

Understanding why and how Ivermectin was approved for use in humans

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that took first COVID-19 patients

30 January 2021 8:16 AM

Ex-SSA boss Fraser, DG Dlomo never vetted for security clearance, Zondo told

29 January 2021 8:41 PM

Court dismisses Sivhidzho’s bid to appeal conviction for husband’s murder

29 January 2021 8:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA