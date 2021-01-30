South Africa records 6,141 new Covid-19 cases





South Africa has a total of 6,141 new Covid-19 cases since the last report.

In a statement last night, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified has risen to 1 443 939.

There have been 528 more Covid-19 related deaths: KwaZulu-Natal 195, Gauteng 126, Eastern Cape 95, Western Cape 52, Mpumalanga 23, Limpopo 16, Northern Cape 11 and Free State 10.

This brings the total number of deaths to 43 633.

The recovery rate is at 89%.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 443 939, the total number of deaths is 43 633 and the total number of recoveries is 1 284 781. pic.twitter.com/O1jE5wNwut — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 29, 2021